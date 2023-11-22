Cream of the Crop
Mother charged after 3-year-old found unresponsive near open container of THC gummies

Vandyke has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.(Southwestern Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother is facing child neglect charges after her 3-year-old was rushed to the hospital after possibly eating THC gummies, according to West Virginia State Police.

The incident on Monday, Nov. 20, in Mingo County is detailed in a criminal complaint that states Billie Sue Vandyke fell asleep for about two hours at a home along Alex Lane in Justice, West Virginia.

When she woke up, the criminal complaint states Vandyke found her 3-year-old lying on the bed and she could not wake him up.

Vandyke told troopers there was a container of THC gummies in the room with the toddler and that she found the container open on the floor with gummies spilling out.

She also said one of the THC gummies appeared to have been half eaten.

Law enforcement who observed the toddler while at the medical center said the 3-year-old was in a comatose state.

According to the criminal complaint, the troopers later learned each of the THC gummies were 350mg.

Vandyke has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

The victim is currently responsive, but still hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

