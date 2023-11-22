Cream of the Crop
Police investigating reported vandalism at Albemarle vineyard

Albemarle County police (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it is actively investigating an act of vandalism that resulted in the destruction of numerous glass windows and doors.

ACPD announced Wednesday, November 22, that it believes the vandalism at King Family Vineyards happened in the early hours of last Friday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

