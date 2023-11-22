Proposed Bill aims to re-classify emergency communication workers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A proposed bill in Congress aims to change the classification of 911 Dispatchers.

Currently, emergency communications workers are classified as clerical workers, and the bill aims to change the classification to first responders.

Jesse Martin, Deputy Director of Technology for Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC, said clerical work does not accurately classify the work emergency communications professionals do.

“We are understaffed by 13 positions. This has traditionally been a very difficult role to fill and overtime, really coming out of COVID and things,” said Martin.

Martin said the core staff is most impacted by this staffing shortage.

“A lot of extra burden that gets put on them, a lot of extra overtime, a lot of extra work,” said Martin.

Martin said being short-staffed is not uncommon for emergency communications nationwide. The impacts of COVID and the stress of the job mixed with low application numbers further impacted the staff shortage.

“If you look at the trend over the last ten years or so we have always had staff shortages kind of a churn that is common in emergency communications across the nation because of the stress of the job,” said Martin.

The 911 SAVES Act is an important step in recruiting new people.

“The biggest difference that makes is the classification of emergency communications professionals as a public safety person. That is super important because it changes the retirement age,” said Martin, “It changes the retirement to be more in line with public safety which is a reduction of about five years on the years of service before retirement.”

Martin said ECC staff have an extremely difficult role and work with people during the worst moments of their lives.

“It takes about a year to train, they monitor multiple systems at one time, they are really advanced in switch-tasking, split ear, hearing the accent somebody is speaking with and get them to a translation service,” said Martin.

While it can be a stressful job, Martin said it is a rewarding one.

“It takes a really unique person to want to do good in the background and not really ever be acknowledged for that, people don’t really think about the person that answers the 9-1-1 phone,” said Martin.

During the Holidays, Martin said while they do not have an increased volume of calls, the calls they get tend to be more critical. Martin said they are fortunate their call times have not been significantly impacted.

