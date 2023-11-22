Recognizing red flags during pregnancy

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the course of nine months WHSV is talking with expecting mothers and local providers about the joys and challenges of having a child.

For month three of our series on Mothering, we are highlighting the importance of listening to your body and knowing when it might be time to reach out to a doctor.

Megan Phillips is expecting to welcome her first child into the world in early December. While the road to becoming pregnant wasn’t the easiest, she said she’s grateful to have had a positive experience over the past eight months.

“We did go through infertility, and we went through IVF, so we were super excited when we found out that we were pregnant,” Phillips said. “I have felt really great throughout most my pregnancy. We haven’t had any complications, which has been great.”

But as a first-time mom, Phillips mentioned she was a bit nervous at first.

“You don’t know what’s normal, what things you should or shouldn’t be having, and I’m definitely an over-thinker,” she explained.

While pregnancy can be a beautiful journey for many, Dr. Cathy Slusher with Harrisonburg OBGYN notes there are things you want to look out for, like signs of preeclampsia.

“A persistent headache, seeing sparkles in front of the eyes,” Slusher said. “Swelling in the hands or in the face is a little bit concerning that you’re retaining fluid that you shouldn’t.”

Gestational diabetes is another red flag during pregnancy. If you’re diagnosed, Dr. Slusher said it’s important to stay on top of your sugars.

“If that baby lives in a diabetic, high-sugar environment, it can have a lot of immaturity in its organs, particularly the liver, the kidneys, the gut. So, after birth, it just doesn’t take off the mark and do so well,” Dr. Slusher said.

Pre-term labor is something else expecting moms should be monitoring, especially if you haven’t reached the 36-week mark.

Dr. Slusher said women may experience contractions, but it could also be just subtle pressure deep in the pelvis or thighs accompanied by unusual discharge.

“Urinary Tract Infections can increase pre-term labor, and you don’t always feel them like we do when we’re not pregnant,” she said.

Keeping track of the number of time your baby kicks is also important.

“Know that your baby is moving, keep a count of that. If it’s not moving, sit quietly, drink some water, make sure that you give it an opportunity to feel it,” Dr. Slusher said. “Typically we look for 10 every half of the day.”

If the kick counts are not what you’re typically used to, it is very important to report that to your doctor.

Dr. Slusher did note that there are things you can do to lower your risks of these diseases and complications.

“We want to just be in tune, and that’s the biggest thing, well hydrated, number two, avoid a lot of simple sugars or an overdose of our complex starches,” Dr. Slusher said.

Phillips added that staying active has helped keep her feeling healthy throughout her pregnancy.

“We go for walks every day, and I’ve still been working out, of course, it’s a lot slower and not as intense, I think that has really helped,” she said.

Even when Phillips had concerns about the way she was feeling, she said she’s grateful for the staff at Harrisonburg OBGYN and Sentara for always being happy to answer her questions.

