Roanoke man arrested for murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

44-year-old Jacob Foskey was charged with second-degree murder.

Roanoke Police say they responded at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Orange Ave NW and found an unresponsive man lying in the road with a critical gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they found evidence which linked the shooting to Foskey. RPD says Foskey and the victim knew each other, and they believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between the victim, Foskey and another person.

Officers located Foskey’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop. Foskey was arrested and taken to the Roanoke Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

