Salvation Army’s turkey distribution helps hunger gap with 500 Thanksgiving meals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg served out packed meals alongside Harrisonburg’s first responders for 500 homes with its turkey distribution.

Organizers say the goal is to make sure as many people in need can have a warm meal for the holiday.

“It’s more than 500 because each family has multiple, so we figure we reached probably almost 3000,” Salvation Army Corps Officer Douglas Ingold

People signed up with the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg to make sure there was enough food for everyone at the table. The distribution was about filling a void in order for bigger families to be able to get more than one turkey if needed.

Corps Officers said they love getting to do this as it spreads the holiday joy while making a dent in filling the hunger gap.

“Thanksgiving is a real family gathering time and we just want to be able to provide that to people who just can’t necessarily do that for themselves,” Ingold said.

Both Salvation Army lieutenants serving Harrisonburg, Douglas and Sharon Ingold, said support from first responders is much appreciated during the endeavor.

Their team hopes to extend this kind of generosity to other holidays.

