Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Salvation Army’s turkey distribution helps hunger gap with 500 Thanksgiving meals

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg served out packed meals alongside Harrisonburg’s first responders for 500 homes with its turkey distribution.

Organizers say the goal is to make sure as many people in need can have a warm meal for the holiday.

“It’s more than 500 because each family has multiple, so we figure we reached probably almost 3000,” Salvation Army Corps Officer Douglas Ingold

People signed up with the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg to make sure there was enough food for everyone at the table. The distribution was about filling a void in order for bigger families to be able to get more than one turkey if needed.

Corps Officers said they love getting to do this as it spreads the holiday joy while making a dent in filling the hunger gap.

“Thanksgiving is a real family gathering time and we just want to be able to provide that to people who just can’t necessarily do that for themselves,” Ingold said.

Both Salvation Army lieutenants serving Harrisonburg, Douglas and Sharon Ingold, said support from first responders is much appreciated during the endeavor.

Their team hopes to extend this kind of generosity to other holidays.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgewater Police Dept. says one person shot, injured after domestic dispute
Hanover Police are investigating after a fight at a Waffle House restaurant resulted in a woman...
Two men arrested after Waffle House altercation leaves woman with gunshot wound
Staunton Police investigating after vehicle crashes into home
For Finnigans Cove in Harrisonburg, the skill games were something they brought in during the...
Small business reacts to ban on skill games in Virginia
Matts Creek Fire in Jefferson National Forest... 11.19.23
Matts Creek fire nears 11,000 acres

Latest News

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank assisting those in need during the holidays
Waynesboro boosting downtown tourism with upcoming events
The world Health Organization declared loneliness as a global threat because it can happen to...
Loneliness as global threat comes with multiple side effects
The Bowman House Bed and Breakfast in Waynesboro
Historic Bed & Breakfast locations in Waynesboro receive grant