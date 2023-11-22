SNP reopens trails affected by Quaker Run Fire

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park announced that us has reopened all trails in the Rapidan Camp area that were closed because of the Quaker Run Fire. The announcement was made on Wednesday, Nov. 22 in a press release.

According to Shenandoah National Park (SNP), the fire affected 3,937 acres in total, with around 700 of those being in the Park.

The complete fire ban is still in effect, which means all open-air fires are prohibited, SNP says.

