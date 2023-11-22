Staunton Christmas Parade names its Grand Marshal

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Downtown Development Association has announced Spider-Man will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2023 Staunton Christmas Parade.

The Staunton Spider-Man, or Staunton WallCrawler, will be leading the parade that will feature new additions.

When asked how he feels about having been selected as the 2023 Grand Marshal of the Staunton Christmas Parade, Staunton’s Wall Crawler said “I’m honored, I really truly am--it’s surreal! Seeing so many smiling faces as part of the parade, riding in the SDDA’s ‘little truck” is something I didn’t want to pass up! I owe so much thanks to the Queen City for accepting me as their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man!”

The SDDA says there have been over 120 entries for the event and will feature a new pre-show that starts at 6:15 p.m. featuring performances and demonstrations. Groups will travel down the parade route, and will stop at intersections for a brief performance. Spider-Man, along with City of Staunton staff, Mayor Steve Claffey, Columbia Gas Executives and other delightful downtown holiday characters will cut the ribbons to start the parade at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov.27 on Fredrick Street in downtown Staunton.

WHSV will host a live stream of the parade on our website, and Facebook page.

