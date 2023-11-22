Cream of the Crop
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal tractor-trailer crash that occurred Tuesday on I-81.

According to police, two tractor-trailers collided around 6 p.m. on I-81 SB mile marker 38. The crash caused one of the tractor-trailers to overturn.

Police say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the condition of the other driver has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

