Virginia Thanksgiving travel forecast

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -This holiday weekend 1.3 million drivers are expected to flood the highways in Virginia

According to Morgan Dean with the AAA Mid-Atlantic, regardless of how you prepare there is still a high chance you will run into heavy traffic.

Dean said to avoid seeing the worst of traffic it’s best to leave before 11 a.m. or after dark.

“VDOT, as they do most of the holidays is closing down most of their work zones and opening up any lanes that they can out there. That’s a good thing for drivers. It gives them a little more space on the roadway and it pulls back on some of those slowdowns that we typically see around those work zones” Dean said.

The lanes will be open starting today at noon and will close Monday at noon.

Dean said gas prices around the state are constantly decreasing.

“Virginia state average is down to three dollars and twelve cents. It was down two cents in the past week, 23 cents in the past month, and down 30 cents over what we were paying last year. I think what’s important to note is we are just three cents away from the lowest state gas average we’ve seen all year.” Dean said.

If you are traveling this weekend, remember to stay safe and obey the rules of the roads.

