Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Virginia Thanksgiving travel forecast

High traffic on the interstate.
High traffic on the interstate.(whsv)
By Ty Powell
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -This holiday weekend 1.3 million drivers are expected to flood the highways in Virginia

According to Morgan Dean with the AAA Mid-Atlantic, regardless of how you prepare there is still a high chance you will run into heavy traffic.

Dean said to avoid seeing the worst of traffic it’s best to leave before 11 a.m. or after dark.

“VDOT, as they do most of the holidays is closing down most of their work zones and opening up any lanes that they can out there. That’s a good thing for drivers. It gives them a little more space on the roadway and it pulls back on some of those slowdowns that we typically see around those work zones” Dean said.

The lanes will be open starting today at noon and will close Monday at noon.

Dean said gas prices around the state are constantly decreasing.

“Virginia state average is down to three dollars and twelve cents. It was down two cents in the past week, 23 cents in the past month, and down 30 cents over what we were paying last year. I think what’s important to note is we are just three cents away from the lowest state gas average we’ve seen all year.” Dean said.

If you are traveling this weekend, remember to stay safe and obey the rules of the roads.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Spencer, 20, is being recognized for catching a 16-point buck in Tuscola County.
20-year-old hunter awarded for harvesting 16-point buck: ‘Best feeling I’ve ever had’
Police say Jericha Hays, 43, stole an ambulance parked outside of Saint Joseph East in...
Woman accused of taking stolen ambulance on joyride
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Two children struck and killed while walking to school
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
Last month 18-year-old Sara Monger was killed in a tragic crash on Vine Street. Monger had...
Rockingham County Fair Pageant names scholarship in honor of Sara Monger

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Dry rest of the week
WHSV Fast Cast 11-22-23
Ultrasound file image.
Recognizing red flags during pregnancy
JMU, Attorney General opt to not file lawsuit against NCAA
JMU, Attorney General opt to not file lawsuit against NCAA