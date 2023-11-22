Virginia tribal leaders present wild game to governor
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Thanksgiving tradition continued Wednesday in Richmond.
Leaders of Virginia‘s Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes gathered at the executive mansion to present the first family with wild game.
The annual “tax tribute ceremony” dates back to 1677. An agreement was signed allowing to give fresh game to the colonial government as an alternative to paying taxes.
