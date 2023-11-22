Cream of the Crop
Virginia tribal leaders present wild game to governor

Leaders of Virginia‘s Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes gathered at the executive mansion to present the first family with wild game.
Nov. 22, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Thanksgiving tradition continued Wednesday in Richmond.

Leaders of Virginia‘s Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes gathered at the executive mansion to present the first family with wild game.

The annual “tax tribute ceremony” dates back to 1677. An agreement was signed allowing to give fresh game to the colonial government as an alternative to paying taxes.

