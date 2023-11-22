Cream of the Crop
Waynesboro boosting downtown tourism with upcoming events

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro is stepping up the number of events downtown to attract more residents and visitors to its growing space.

In the next three weeks, they will have something each weekend to bring people downtown.

The first event is Small Business Saturday where you can play a game of interactive BINGO on Nov 25 from 11-6 p.m.

“While you’re shopping and dining you can get a BINGO card from participating retailers and go get BINGO then go get a prize, we have gift cards from local businesses, merch from local businesses and some Waynesboro swag to win,” Meghan Swanson, marketing and social media coordinator for Waynesboro said.

Swanson said this is a DORA event, that allows customers to sip and stroll.

Then, it’s the third annual Holiday Market on Dec 2.

“We’ll have probably about 25 vendors set up down there as well as hot chocolate, Santa, the Grinch will be there and we’re also having a window decoration contest with all of our downtown merchants,” Swanson said.

This event will go from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lastly, three mobile exhibits will come to Constitution Park on Dec 9 and 10.

L.L Bean will bring out its Bootmobile and the Virginia Museum of Natural History will be debuting its mobile unit while they wait for a permanent residency in Waynesboro.

The mobile units will be there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Cousins Maine Lobster food truck stopping by on Sunday.

”We have museums, we have art galleries, we have the Wayne we have excellent restaurants and boutiques and it’s really becoming a place where you can come and spend the day, or two days instead of 45 minutes to just walk around really quick it’s really a destination,” Swanson said.

She said they hope to have a complete list of events for downtown Waynesboro for next year finalized by Feb.

