ACA and ACPS deliver unprepared thanksgiving meals to families

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Christian Academy and Augusta County Public Schools partnered to deliver unprepared Thanksgiving meals to families.

The meals delivered contained a variety of foods including chicken/turkey, milk, stuffing, and other classic Thanksgiving foods. The two groups offered different stations for the process to be streamlined for delivery drivers. Drivers were not required to leave their cars as they prepared for the delivery.

Scott Cash was one of the organizers of the event. He said the community support is the number one reason he always comes back to the Thanksgiving food project.

“Seeing the community come out to support the other people in the community that need it during this time is incredible. It’s a very warm feeling inside to show that we do have people out there that want to help,” Cash said. “This morning has been fantastic, it kind of blows me away. It’s a wonderful day.”

Delivery drivers were given the options for hot chocolate and breakfast items for the volunteering they do. Cash said events like the Thanksgiving project would not be possible without the community.

Cash said the goal of the event was to bring food to more than 400 families and have an impact on 2,300 people.

