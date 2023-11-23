BBB gives tips to avoid being a victim of porch piracy this holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the research website security.org, thieves known as ‘porch pirates’ stole $8 billion in merchandise over the last year in the U.S.

Typically these thieves look for packages on porches or in front of homes and steal them, and the crime goes on the rise during the holiday season as many consumers purchase items online for delivery. But, Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia, said there are ways to protect yourself.

“It’s important that you give them somewhere at your home that’s kind of not on the front porch maybe the side porch or something like that. Or if you can have it delivered to your work have gifts delivered to your work,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler also said it’s important for you to track deliveries online and be alert for shipping scams.

“They’ll say things like ‘Your shipment’s delayed’, or ‘There’s a problem with your shipment’, or something and they want you to click on a link and provide personal information. Don’t click on those links if you are expecting a package. G to that website directly and enter your tracking number or go to where you made the purchase and track the shipment that way,” Wheeler said.

Experts like Wheeler said if you are extremely concerned about porch pirates the safest way to ensure your items get to you is to schedule deliveries to arrive while you are at home.

In the event you have a package stolen, Wheeler said you should call law enforcement and immediately notify all parties involved including the retailer and delivery service, and your credit card company or bank.

