Be aware of shopping scams while holiday shopping

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Amy Nofziger, Director of Fraud Victim Support for the AARP Fraud Detection Center, said scammers can place fake ads on social media, and to be aware of an ad that promises a price that is too good to be true.

“If you are looking for maybe the hot sneakers of the holiday season and they retail for three hundred dollars and you see them on sale for 100 dollars that is definitely a red flag,” said Nofziger.

Another red flag is when a popular item is fully stocked in every size in color, said Nofziger.

“We see this a lot with clothing items and shoes,” said Nofziger.

Nofziger said to check the URL to make sure the website is spelled correctly.

“Criminals know what is happening right now, and they know that we are under the pressure to cook our meals, do our shopping to find the best deals and we are all looking for the best deals and we may be enticed to click on a link,” said Nofziger.

Nofziger said if you are purchasing a gift card, inspect it to make sure it has not been tampered it.

“What we are seeing right now is when you do purchase a gift card as a gift, you load the money onto the card and then you give that card to a loved one, then when they try to redeem there is no money on the card,” said Nofziger.

She said criminals are taking down the serial number and number off the gift card, and they will know when money is loaded on the card, then they will drain the funds from the card.

Make sure you save the receipt that shows you have put money on the gift card to show as proof, said Nofziger.

