Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta

First Lady Rosalynn Carter a mental health activist and humanitarian, passed away Sunday. (Credit: Getty, WCNC, Carter Center, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Next week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their spouses, will travel to Atlanta for a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died Sunday at 96-years-old.

Bouquets of flowers and a chalkboard sign that reads "We love you Mrs. Carter" is displayed...
Bouquets of flowers and a chalkboard sign that reads "We love you Mrs. Carter" is displayed near the front of The Carter Center, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, in Atlanta. Rosalynn Carter’s tiny hometown of Plains, is mourning the death of the former U.S. first lady and global humanitarian, who died Sunday at 96. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)

The tribute service on Tuesday will be held at Emory University for invited guests.

Starting Monday, a number of ceremonies will be held across the state leading up to her funeral service in Plains, Georgia, on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden reflects on the Carter family following the death of Rosalynn Carter. (CNN, POOL)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash
Ommatt Cruz, 19, was killed by his father in a construction mishap last week, reports say.
19-year-old worker dies after being hit by a forklift driven by his father, reports say
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling
Rayilee Ariyah Rose Coleman and Dyatsy Oneal Coleman
Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from North Carolina
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Dry rest of the week
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old believed to be with father in NC