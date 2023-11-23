Dry rest of the week

With the ongoing drought, please use extreme caution and avoid any burning. Click here to follow burn bans. Even after the rain, burn bans will stay in place. We need anywhere from 3-12″+ of rain to end the drought. So the rain was beneficial but it’s not a drought buster.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy into the night with just some partial clearing. Cold, and breezy at times. The wind will be more steady for the higher ridges and Allegheny mountains. Dry, other than a little isolated wintry mix along the Alleghenies, this will be spotty.

Gradual clearing overnight and cold with lows in the low 30s. Near the mid 30s for a few spots where the wind stays elevated.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Thanksgiving will be pleasantly cool and overall nice. Dry behind a cold front. A cold start with temperatures into the 30s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but crisp with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Staying clear into the evening and cooling fast. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: A cold morning with temperatures into the 30s and sunny. Plenty of sunshine to start the day then increasing clouds ahead of a dry front and cooler. Highs into the upper 40s to low 50s. More clouds into the evening. Temperatures into the 40s. Cold overnight with lows into the mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold early. Temperatures into the 30s. Decreasing clouds and more sun throughout the day and chilly. Highs only into the low to mid 40s. A few clouds into the evening and cold, temperatures into the 30s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cold. Temperatures into the 30s. Partly cloudy for the day with high clouds but still some sunshine into the afternoon. Highs into the upper 40s to low 50s. Watching the potential for snow showers along the Allegheny Mountains. Partly cloudy into the evening and cool. Temperatures into the 40s. Cold overnight with lows into the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A cold start with temperatures into the 30s and plenty of sunshine. Staying mainly sunny for the day and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. A chilly evening with temperatures into the 30s. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures starting in the 20s and plenty of sun. Mostly sunny for the day but still chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

