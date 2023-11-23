Cream of the Crop
Fun Thanksgiving weather stats

What was the coldest Thanksgiving, when did we have the most snow?
Local Stats
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A Happy Thanksgiving to all! This year we had quite the storm system Thanksgiving week, however weather for Thanksgiving day for most of the Country will be rather quiet.

How about a look at our local weather stats for Thanksgiving Day. Now unlike holidays on a set day each year like July 4, Halloween, and Christmas Day- Thanksgiving day changes every year. So it takes a little more time to gather this data.

For Thanksgiving Day
1938 Snow

While the single day record for Thanksgiving day is 3″ of snow, this was a bigger storm and a two day event. It was the first widespread snow of the season, and it made travel quite hazardous through the state. Snowfall ranged from about 3-8″ in the Shenandoah Valley, and snowfall as high as 6-13″ in West Virginia.

Snow information, Thanksgiving Day 1938
OTHER TURKEY INFO

In turkey news you didn’t know you needed, here are counties where there are more turkeys than people! Rockingham County may be known as the ‘Turkey Capital of the World’ but when it comes to yearly turkey production, Minnesota is the number one state. Virginia ranks #6 according to the USDA.

More info on turkeys
Did you know that the Holiday Season (November-December) is a secondary peak tornado season across the Deep South?

