Fun Thanksgiving weather stats

(WHSV) - A Happy Thanksgiving to all! This year we had quite the storm system Thanksgiving week, however weather for Thanksgiving day for most of the Country will be rather quiet.

How about a look at our local weather stats for Thanksgiving Day. Now unlike holidays on a set day each year like July 4, Halloween, and Christmas Day- Thanksgiving day changes every year. So it takes a little more time to gather this data.

1938 Snow

While the single day record for Thanksgiving day is 3″ of snow, this was a bigger storm and a two day event. It was the first widespread snow of the season, and it made travel quite hazardous through the state. Snowfall ranged from about 3-8″ in the Shenandoah Valley, and snowfall as high as 6-13″ in West Virginia.

OTHER TURKEY INFO

In turkey news you didn’t know you needed, here are counties where there are more turkeys than people! Rockingham County may be known as the ‘Turkey Capital of the World’ but when it comes to yearly turkey production, Minnesota is the number one state. Virginia ranks #6 according to the USDA.

Did you know that the Holiday Season (November-December) is a secondary peak tornado season across the Deep South?

Thanksgiving day 🦃 will be very quiet as far as weather is concerned for much of the Country. But did you know that November and December is a secondary severe weather season especially across the Deep South? 🌪️

