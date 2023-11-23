‘It’s been a game-changer’ Augusta Regional Dental Clinic receives $75,000 grant

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic received a $75,000 grant to keep one of its staff members on board.

After graduating from dental school, Dr. Lee at the clinic jumped into work immediately through a grant-funded position, helping the clinic provide more affordable services to clients in the Augusta County area.

Sophie Parsons, executive director of the clinic, said Dr. Lee has already had a substantial impact on the community and has done more than just be an extra set of hands.

”The impact we’re seeing, it’s been a game-changer. We’ve been able to accept close to 500 new patients this year. Dr. Lee is more than just an extra pair of hands,” Parsons said.

Dr. Lee was in training for most of last year but she was still able to meet with patients and give dental treatment to people who need it.

In 2022, Dr. Lee had:

2393 patient encounters

354 new patients served

and 893 patients were seen.

Parsons said the clinic is still accepting new clients and the clinic is doing its part to help people who need support the most.

