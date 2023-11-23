Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

‘It’s been a game-changer’ Augusta Regional Dental Clinic receives $75,000 grant

The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) celebrated 30 years of service to under served people...
The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic (ARDC) celebrated 30 years of service to under served people in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro communities.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic received a $75,000 grant to keep one of its staff members on board.

After graduating from dental school, Dr. Lee at the clinic jumped into work immediately through a grant-funded position, helping the clinic provide more affordable services to clients in the Augusta County area.

Sophie Parsons, executive director of the clinic, said Dr. Lee has already had a substantial impact on the community and has done more than just be an extra set of hands.

”The impact we’re seeing, it’s been a game-changer. We’ve been able to accept close to 500 new patients this year. Dr. Lee is more than just an extra pair of hands,” Parsons said.

Dr. Lee was in training for most of last year but she was still able to meet with patients and give dental treatment to people who need it.

In 2022, Dr. Lee had:

  • 2393 patient encounters
  • 354 new patients served
  • and 893 patients were seen.

Parsons said the clinic is still accepting new clients and the clinic is doing its part to help people who need support the most.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Rain
Beneficial rain Tuesday, but how beneficial was it

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Dry ending to holiday week
Augusta Christian Academy and Augusta County Public Schools partnered to deliver unprepared...
ACA and ACPS deliver unprepared thanksgiving meals to families
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
Porch Pirates
BBB gives tips to avoid being a victim of porch piracy this holiday season