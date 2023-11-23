Organizations offering Thanksgiving meals around the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several organizations around the Valley are offering free meals on or around Thanksgiving.

2nd Annual Community Thanksgiving- Nov. 24, 4 p.m.- 630 W Main Street- Luray.

Valley Mission- Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.- 1513 W Beverly Street- Staunton.

Disciples Kitchen- Nov. 23, 11 a.m.-noon, 133 N Delphine Avenue, Waynesboro.

New Beginnings Church- Nov. 23, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m., 101 Pike Church Road- Harrisonburg.

Bridge Christian Church- Nov. 23, 11:45 a.m.- 1275 Goose Creek Road- Fishersville.

