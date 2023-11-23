Cream of the Crop
Toyota Press Pass: JMU prepares for all options as Coastal starting QB unknown

James Madison travels to Coastal Carolina for the regular season finale
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison concludes the regular season this weekend when the travel to Coastal Carolina.

JMU, 10-1, attempts to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season last week at home against App State.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina, 7-4, is hoping for a return trip to the Sun Belt Conference Championship game. A win against JMU would clinch the Sun Belt East Division.

If Coastal Carolina is to win, they’ll have to do so without three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year Grayson McCall. The Chanticleers starting quarterback has not played since suffering a head injury Oct. 21 at Arkansas State. Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck called McCall, “doubtful” earlier this week.

Ethan Vasko started two games for Coastal Carolina in McCall’s absence. However, Jarrett Guest has also seen time at quarterback. Guest started last week at Army, completing 26 of 36 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. The shuffling of quarterbacks is forcing JMU to prepare for all scenarios.

Kickoff on Saturday from Brooks Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Whether Saturday’s game is the last for JMU this season is unknown at this time. Currently, there are 68 teams bowl eligible for 82 spots. There are still 23 teams that can reach six wins and achieve bowl eligibility. If there’s not enough teams that can fill all the bowl spots, JMU can claim one of those slots.

