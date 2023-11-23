Tuesday’s rain brings hope and joy to local farmers awaiting the 2024 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday’s rain was a joyful sight for farmers in the Valley.

Although it wasn’t nearly enough to get out of the severe drought, Michael Myers, a farmer in Rockingham County, is hoping it’s the start of fixing the water table.

Myers said two inches this time of year is as valuable as four inches in July.

“If we could get two or three more of these to total eight or 10 inches, we’d be pretty close to getting back where we need to be and hopefully this trend will continue and we’ll continue to get rain in upcoming weeks I hope,” Michael Myers, owner of Myers Pumpkins said.

He said it’s not just beneficial for farmers, it’s beneficial for everyone.

Myers said the water table is important because of wildlife in rivers and streams, but also human life, as many cities and towns pull from local water streams to provide water to residents.

“We’re in an extreme situation right now and thank God we got two, some people got three inches of rain and no we’re not out of the drought but that’s such great timing,” Myers said.

He said this rain can be helpful going into the next planting season, which usually happens around April.

”It’s a great start we’ve got the top of our ground soaked up and now with anything that comes behind this, again with no crops drawing anything from it right now, no trees, no grass it goes right down into the water table. So that was pretty exciting to see that yesterday it was slow, steady and it was perfect timing,” Myers said.

