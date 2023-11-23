Cream of the Crop
Two arrested after chase in Henry County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are in custody after a chase that led to a deputy firing a service revolver Thursday in Henry County.

Steven Robert Banks, 30 of Dry Fork is charged with Driving Under the Influence and Felony Elude. Ashley Diane Payne, 35 of Max Meadows, is charged with Drunk in Public and Obstruction of Justice. Both are being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Shortly before 8 a.m. November 23, 2023, a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol traveling north on the Rt. 220/58 Bypass, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis, when the driver of a Chevrolet pickup swerved into the deputy’s lane, nearly hitting the patrol vehicle. The deputy pulled the driver over near the Irisburg Road exit, then saw drug paraphernalia inside the truck, with the driver appearing to be under the influence of narcotics, according to Sheriff Davis. There was a woman in the truck with the driver.

As the deputy tried to get the driver out of the truck, the driver pulled away and sped off, according to the sheriff. The driver then led deputies on a 37-mile pursuit. While deputies pursued the truck on Airway Drive, Davis says, the suspect vehicle went off-road, and a deputy tried to stop the truck by pinning it against a tree. Deputies got out of their patrol vehicle to try to take the driver of the pickup into custody. Sheriff Davis says the suspect, Steven Banks, again pulled away and hit a carport, and one Henry County deputy fired a service revolver at the suspect vehicle. The occupants of the truck were not hurt and continued to try to get away in the pickup.

Virginia State Police used spike strips to deflate the suspect vehicle tires, and the truck came to a stop on the Rt. 220/58 Bypass near the Greensboro Road exit, according to Sheriff Davis. Both suspects ran off and were taken into custody a short distance away.

Sheriff Davis requested the Virginia State Police to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

