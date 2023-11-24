10 Bridgewater Eagles receive All-ODAC honors

(WHSV) - Four Bridgewater Eagles received first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors while six others players were named to the second and third All-ODAC teams.

Running back Kennedy Fauntleroy, linebacker and Stuarts Draft Aaron Nice, defensive back Aaron Moore, and defensive lineman Preston Turner were selected to the first-team All-ODAC.

Fauntleroy rushed for 1,386 yards and 17 touchdowns. The running back was named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week three times.

Nice ranked third in the ODAC with 108 total tackles, 58 which came solo. He totaled 20.5 tackles for loss.

Moore finished second on the team with 73 tackles, including 39 solo stops. The safety also led the team with three interceptions.

Turner totaled 13 tackles in nine games. One of his marquee moments came against N.C. Wesleyan when he took a fake punt 71 yards for a touchdown.

Other Eagles receiving honors include Tyler Duckstein, Glory Nseka, Shawn Harris, Noah Hines, Eli Rucker, and Brendan Robinson.

