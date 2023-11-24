Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

10 Bridgewater Eagles receive All-ODAC honors

Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn at practice on Aug. 16, 2023
Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn at practice on Aug. 16, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Four Bridgewater Eagles received first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors while six others players were named to the second and third All-ODAC teams.

Running back Kennedy Fauntleroy, linebacker and Stuarts Draft Aaron Nice, defensive back Aaron Moore, and defensive lineman Preston Turner were selected to the first-team All-ODAC.

Fauntleroy rushed for 1,386 yards and 17 touchdowns. The running back was named ODAC Offensive Player of the Week three times.

Nice ranked third in the ODAC with 108 total tackles, 58 which came solo. He totaled 20.5 tackles for loss.

Moore finished second on the team with 73 tackles, including 39 solo stops. The safety also led the team with three interceptions.

Turner totaled 13 tackles in nine games. One of his marquee moments came against N.C. Wesleyan when he took a fake punt 71 yards for a touchdown.

Other Eagles receiving honors include Tyler Duckstein, Glory Nseka, Shawn Harris, Noah Hines, Eli Rucker, and Brendan Robinson.

Click here to view the All-ODAC team in its entirety.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

James Madison defensive lineman Jamree Kromah reaches out to tackle App State's Nate Noel...
Toyota Press Pass: JMU prepares for all options as Coastal starting QB unknown
James Madison guard Noah Freidel at practice during the 2023-24 season
No. 22 James Madison pummels Fresno State 95-64 at Cancun Challenge Championship
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, left, and James Madison University President Jonathan...
JMU, Attorney General opt to not file lawsuit against NCAA
EMU women's basketball coach Jenny Posey on the sideline during a basketball game against Mary...
EMU women’s basketball cruises past Mary Baldwin 76-38