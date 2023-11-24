2023 Black Friday hours, what you can expect

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After their Thanksgiving meals, many folks immediately start thinking about Black Friday shopping.

In recent years, Black Friday shopping has changed, from later hours to more people waiting until Cyber Monday to secure deals.

Here’s a look at some store opening hours in 2023.

Walmart: opening at 6 a.m.

Target: opening at 6 a.m.

Home Depot: opening at 6 a.m.

Lowe’s: opening at 6 a.m.

Best Buy: opening at 6 a.m.

TJ Maxx: opening at 7 a.m.

Kohls: opening at 5 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Good: opening at 6 a.m.

PetSmart: 7 a.m.

