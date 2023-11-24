Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Peyton Dunn

Cream of the Crop
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “I’m happy to be with my guys one last time but it’s a little sad to leave.”

This fall, Staunton senior Peyton Dunn cemented his legacy on the football field, becoming the all-time tackles leader with 467 tackles.

“It’s his desire to win and his passion to get better,” said Staunton football coach Michael Bell. “Interacting with him made me a better coach.”

Dunn was the captain of the Staunton football team in his final season with the Storm. He also read books to elementary school kids, many of whom watched him play on Friday nights.

“I love coming out of the locker room and seeing the stands packed,” said Dunn. “It’s a great feeling to represent Staunton.”

Dunn also helped the Storm to a district championship on the basketball court. He balances two sports with top-notch academics, boasting a 3.8 GPA.

“My favorite class is anatomy because I really like the science and health fields,” added Dunn.

Dunn plans to continue his football career at the college level and is deciding between multiple programs in the Virginia area.

“Players listen to him,” said Bell. “I’m excited to see what he can do at the next level.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

