Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Every: The new way to beat holiday loneliness

A new way to beat holiday loneliness
A new way to beat holiday loneliness(Every)
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family, friends and quality time surround us this time of year, but it can also be lonely for some.

But there’s a new app called Every that can help improve your mental health and deepen those relationships even if you’re far away.

”So this app is all about self-reflecting and connecting with other people and through that feeling closer to friends and family,” said Ben Mckean, Every developer.

It’s an app that uses AI to help people establish deeper relationships with themselves and others to find common ground.

”Well, people feel more disconnected today than ever,” said Mckean. “58% of Americans feel that no one in their life knows them well.”

The app uses daily games to uncover what makes you you. Then, it connects you with people that have similar interests.

”And as you play these games, the app surfaces common ground that you have with your connections,” said Mckean.

Powered through the use of AI, they’ve created games that have thought-provoking questions and topics that you can reflect on.

”The entire app is built on AI,” said Mckean. “We believe there’s been this fear around the impact of AI that it’s going to have. We think that it can actually be a real positive in terms of bringing people closer together.”

By playing these games, you are bettering your self-awareness and learning to share common ground with others you know, which could deepen those relationships.

”Well, a lot of loneliness is built on the foundation of the belief that you don’t share something in common with other people,” he said. “Maybe your experiences is unique, and while we all have our unique experiences, a core belief of mine is that we share more in common than meets the eye.”

Research shows that 55% of Americans struggle with holiday loneliness. This app’s goal is to be another tool to beat that.

”Our mission is to bring people together, find common ground and to learn about different perspectives. The name of the app, Every, is based on the belief that there’s something to learn from every person and every perspective,” said Mckean.

You can now download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
5 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving Day fire
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

The world Health Organization declared loneliness as a global threat because it can happen to...
Loneliness as global threat comes with multiple side effects
hlthwise
Healthwise: Hospitalist Program
Vaccine generic
School vaccination numbers for central Shenandoah health district for kindergarteners
hlth
Healthwise: Nurse Navigators