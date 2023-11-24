Every: The new way to beat holiday loneliness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family, friends and quality time surround us this time of year, but it can also be lonely for some.

But there’s a new app called Every that can help improve your mental health and deepen those relationships even if you’re far away.

”So this app is all about self-reflecting and connecting with other people and through that feeling closer to friends and family,” said Ben Mckean, Every developer.

It’s an app that uses AI to help people establish deeper relationships with themselves and others to find common ground.

”Well, people feel more disconnected today than ever,” said Mckean. “58% of Americans feel that no one in their life knows them well.”

The app uses daily games to uncover what makes you you. Then, it connects you with people that have similar interests.

”And as you play these games, the app surfaces common ground that you have with your connections,” said Mckean.

Powered through the use of AI, they’ve created games that have thought-provoking questions and topics that you can reflect on.

”The entire app is built on AI,” said Mckean. “We believe there’s been this fear around the impact of AI that it’s going to have. We think that it can actually be a real positive in terms of bringing people closer together.”

By playing these games, you are bettering your self-awareness and learning to share common ground with others you know, which could deepen those relationships.

”Well, a lot of loneliness is built on the foundation of the belief that you don’t share something in common with other people,” he said. “Maybe your experiences is unique, and while we all have our unique experiences, a core belief of mine is that we share more in common than meets the eye.”

Research shows that 55% of Americans struggle with holiday loneliness. This app’s goal is to be another tool to beat that.

”Our mission is to bring people together, find common ground and to learn about different perspectives. The name of the app, Every, is based on the belief that there’s something to learn from every person and every perspective,” said Mckean.

You can now download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

