Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The family of a man shot and killed by Richmond police earlier this year is filing a lawsuit.

34-year-old Charles Byers was killed after being released from the hospital during a mental health crisis.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court on Saturday, July 8, at 12:49 p.m. for reports of a suspicious man entering a garage and attempting to enter other homes by cutting a window screen and trying door handles.

When police arrived, they found Byers on the road carrying a hatchet. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal instructions and later with a taser; however, he did not comply.

Officers continued to de-escalate the situation, encouraging him to put the weapon on the ground, but instead, Byers charged officers.

In their investigation, detectives learned a relative took Byers to an area hospital for mental health treatment on July 5. The family claims Byers was supposed to have been left with someone but was instead left unattended for several hours.

According to court documents, his family is suing the City of Richmond and HCA’s Chippenham Hospital for 35 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.