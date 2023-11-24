Cream of the Crop
Father pleads guilty to death of infant in Bedford County

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.(Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A father has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for the death of his 2-month-old, according to Bedford County Circuit Court records.

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20 of Vinton, was arrested in 2022 on one count of second-degree murder and one count of felony child neglect.

Scheffler pleaded guilty November 21, 2023 and was sentenced to 30 years on the murder charge, with ten years suspended, plus five years probation. A ten-year sentence for child neglect was also handed down, and the sentences are to be served concurrently, meaning an active term of 20 years in prison.

Deputies were called to Saunders Road in the Bedford County area of Vinton in May 2022 about an unresponsive infant. The child was pronounced dead on scene after efforts at revival by paramedics and deputies.

The cause of death was not released.

