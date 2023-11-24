Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Green Grannies bring awareness to climate change

Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
Sign for Charlottesville (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group called the Green Grannies of Charlottesville is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special project.

“We take familiar songs, change the words, think about what’s happening, what needs to happen in the environment,” Green Grannies Organizer Joanie Freeman said.

“It has made me think about I have four grandchildren. It makes me think about their future and all the children of the world and all their futures,” Green Grannies Archivist Sharon Baiocco said.

She and the other grannies have partnered with Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and the University of Virginia to create the Resilient Together Team.

They are hoping to recruit students to join the effort.

“The students would actually lead the discussion. The park where they provide the information from what is going to happen to Albemarle and the city of Charlottesville in the next few years due to climate change,” Baiocco said.

The effort is creating climate awareness and plans of action.

“We were going to talk about what is forecasted in our climate here in Charlottesville,” Baiocco said, “These students will lead the community in identifying things they can do.”

“This is a project that is bringing out how the residents in Charlottesville and Albemarle become resilient,” Freeman said, “How to learn about what the potential future problems are going to be in this area due to climate change and how the community can be engaged in problem solving and taking actions to prepare for the future.”

The Green Grannies of Charlottesville are looking for more people that are passionate about combating climate change to join its group.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
Augusta Christian Academy and Augusta County Public Schools partnered to deliver unprepared...
ACA and ACPS deliver unprepared thanksgiving meals to families
Although it wasn’t nearly enough to get out of the severe drought, Michael Myers, a farmer in...
Tuesday’s rain brings hope and joy to local farmers awaiting the 2024 season

Latest News

Thomas Mills, 72, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday leaving his home on W. Ohio Pike in...
One year later: Search for missing man with autism continues
34-year-old Charles Byers was killed after being released from the hospital during a mental...
Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
Father pleads guilty to death of infant in Bedford County
Fire damage done along Blue Ridge Parkway in Bedford County on route to Big Island
Containment inches up on Matts Creek fire