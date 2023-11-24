Cream of the Crop
Grottoes restaurant gives out free Thanksgiving meals for third year

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - It’s the season of giving and many places around the Valley spent their Thanksgiving making sure others had a hot meal and people to enjoy it with.

“Everybody needs help, everybody needs something,” Thomas Marchese, co-owner of Lil’ Guss’ said. “I know that we need help sometimes and we always give back, so everybody helps us, everybody keeps coming in and supporting the business.”

Located in Grottoes, this is Lil’ Guss’ third year handing out free Thanksgiving meals to those in the community.

“We smoked 16 turkeys yesterday, broke them all down, made the meals,” Marchese said.

Lil’ Guss’ was hoping to give away more than 175 meals this Thanksgiving, which would exceed its totals from last year.

“We know the food is good, everything is cooked fresh every day at the restaurant no matter what so that’s all we do, we give the best product that we possibly can every day,” Marchese said.

Those who grabbed a meal enjoyed turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans and a pumpkin pie dessert.

“We’ve got the greatest support staff that you can possibly get right here, I mean everybody came down to give their time up today to feed somebody else so that’s why we do it,” Marchese said.

He said it isn’t work when he gets to be with friends and family while helping others.

“God bless everybody, god bless America, let’s all get along,” Marchese said.

