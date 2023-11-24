Cream of the Crop
JMU men’s soccer hopes to punch ticket to Elite Eight for first time since 2018

James Madison head coach Paul Zazenski on the sidelines during a home match against Virginia on...
James Madison head coach Paul Zazenski on the sidelines during a home match against Virginia on Sept. 12, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren and Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WHSV) - For just the fifth time in program history, the JMU men’s soccer team will play a match in the Sweet 16. The Dukes will take on Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

How did the Dukes get here? JMU won its first two matches in the NCAA Tournament, defeating Pittsburgh and most recently Georgetown.

JMU head coach Paul Zazenski says one of the biggest strengths of his team is their confidence.

“A lot of the interviews and questions that have been asked throughout the the season is the confidence levels of this group. “They’ve remained pretty steady,” says Zazenski. “You know, one way or the other, whether we’ve won, lost, or tied, we’ve remained steady with our belief. No matter who the opponent is, we we’re gonna go out and compete.”

A key contributor all season long has been Rodrigo Robles. The redshirt senior scored two goals in the first round win at Pittsburgh. He leads the team with nine goals this season.

Zazenski enjoys the way Robles has evolved as a player.

“I think he leads with his emotions. Early on in his career, I don’t think that he did a good job channeling his emotions in the right direction,” said Zazenksi. “We worked on that a lot and to credit him, he’s really channeled his emotions in a positive way now and helped our group.”

Loyola Marymount is coming off a 1-0 win against the No. 13 seed UCLA. Tyger Smalls leads the Lions with seven goals, 14 points.

JMU and Loyola Marymount have one common opponent: Virginia. JMU managed a 1-1 draw against UVA while Loyola Marymount defeated the Cavaliers 3-1.

“They’re just a very competitive group. They’re in every match,” said Zazenksi. “They really have a lot of toughness and that’s a testament to the players and their staff.”

Saturday’s game against Loyola Marymount begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

