JMU women’s basketball falls to Michigan State

(WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team dropped their first game in the Cancun Challenge to Michigan State 95-69.

The Spartans shot 10 of 16 from 3-point range. Four different Michigan State players scored in double figures. Julia Ayrault scored 25 points to go with 15 rebounds. Abbey Kimball was 5 of 10 from 3-point range, scoring 21 points.

Jamia Hazell led JMU with 19 points and eight rebounds. Peyton McDaniel scored 13 points.

The Dukes fall to 4-2 on the season. They’ll take on Montana State in Cancun on Friday night at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.