Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU women’s basketball falls to Michigan State

James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan speaks to his team during a timeout of a basketball game...
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan speaks to his team during a timeout of a basketball game against Longwood on Nov. 15, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team dropped their first game in the Cancun Challenge to Michigan State 95-69.

The Spartans shot 10 of 16 from 3-point range. Four different Michigan State players scored in double figures. Julia Ayrault scored 25 points to go with 15 rebounds. Abbey Kimball was 5 of 10 from 3-point range, scoring 21 points.

Jamia Hazell led JMU with 19 points and eight rebounds. Peyton McDaniel scored 13 points.

The Dukes fall to 4-2 on the season. They’ll take on Montana State in Cancun on Friday night at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
Virginia State Police investigating fatal tractor-trailer crash
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

Latest News

James Madison head coach Paul Zazenski on the sidelines during a home match against Virginia on...
JMU men’s soccer hopes to punch ticket to Elite Eight for first time since 2018
Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn at practice on Aug. 16, 2023
10 Bridgewater Eagles receive All-ODAC honors
James Madison defensive lineman Jamree Kromah reaches out to tackle App State's Nate Noel...
Toyota Press Pass: JMU prepares for all options as Coastal starting QB unknown
James Madison guard Noah Freidel at practice during the 2023-24 season
No. 22 James Madison pummels Fresno State 95-64 at Cancun Challenge Championship