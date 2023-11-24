Cream of the Crop
‘Practicing on Thanksgiving is a special thing.’ Area teams set for region championships

Three area high school football teams competing for region championship
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Practicing on Thanksgiving is a goal every high school football team sets at the start of the season.

However, only a few accomplish that goal.

This season, three teams have the honor of practicing on Thanksgiving: Turner Ashby, Riverheads, and Central.

The Knights, 11-1, will play for the Region 3C Championship Friday night when they travel to Lynchburg to take on Liberty Christian Academy, 11-0. Turner Ashby’s defense will have its toughest test yet as they try to slowdown running back Gideon Davidson, a Clemson commit.

Meanwhile, Region 2B features a Week 1 rematch when Riverheads, 11-1, travels to Central, 12-0. The Gladiators only loss this season came at Central back on Aug. 25 when the Falcons scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion to defeat Riverheads 8-7. Riverheads hasn’t lost since that game and Central has yet to lose.

Both games kickoff at 7 p.m. WHSV will have highlights from both games on Friday night.

