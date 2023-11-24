Cream of the Crop
Staunton Christmas tree farm expects booming weekend

Holiday traditions are continuing with families loading up their vehicles with their perfect pick of a Christmas tree.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
At Francisco Farms in Staunton, they say business will be booming this weekend.

“It seems like in recent years, people have been really eager to get Christmas trees right after Thanksgiving,” Owner and Manager Bill Francisco said.

Dozens of families searched through Francisco Farm looking for their perfect tree to chop down.

“We set aside this day just for the family to come out and do this. I’ve got all my boys with me today. Wife, kids, the whole nine yards,” Jamie Snow said, whose family was buying a tree.

The Snow family lives in western Albemarle but traveled to Staunton to find their tree.

The family says finding a tree this year has not been as easy in previous years.

“Our biggest dilemma this year was finding a Christmas tree because a lot of places, or supply and demand is down for the trees,” Snow said, “It’s hard to find a tree.”

While Virginia has been many droughts this year, Francisco Farms says the dry weather has not affected its inventory.

“Dry weather does not generally affect big trees. It can have a devastating effect on the seedlings,” Francisco said, “Back in ‘02 we had a drought, and I lost all my seedlings, it was so dry. This year, the drought didn’t start until August. I’m hopeful more seedlings will pull through.”

Francisco Farms says it hopes that by selling trees, it will leave lasting memories for families.

“In many ways, you are just selling the tree. You’re selling these people an experience. That’s what a lot of this is about,” Francisco said.

If you are looking for your perfect tree and want to find about more about Francisco Farms, click the link here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

