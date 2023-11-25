JMU women’s basketball edges past Montana State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, James Madison women’s basketball took down Montana State 65-62.

The Dukes improve to 5-2 overall as they conclude the Cancun Challenge. Jamia Hazell led the Dukes with 16 points while Peyton McDaniel added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ashanti Barnes added 12 points while pulling down five boards for the purple and gold.

James Madison is back in action on Friday at 12 p.m. when the Dukes face Liberty on the road. This game will be streamed on ESPN+.

