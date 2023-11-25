Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU women’s basketball edges past Montana State

The Dukes improve to 5-2 overall as they conclude the Cancun Challenge.
The Dukes improve to 5-2 overall as they conclude the Cancun Challenge.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, James Madison women’s basketball took down Montana State 65-62.

The Dukes improve to 5-2 overall as they conclude the Cancun Challenge. Jamia Hazell led the Dukes with 16 points while Peyton McDaniel added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ashanti Barnes added 12 points while pulling down five boards for the purple and gold.

James Madison is back in action on Friday at 12 p.m. when the Dukes face Liberty on the road. This game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
5 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving Day fire
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

On Friday, Region 2B and Region 3C champions were crowned on the football field.
VHSL Region Champions crowned on Friday
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan speaks to his team during a timeout of a basketball game...
JMU women’s basketball falls to Michigan State
James Madison head coach Paul Zazenski on the sidelines during a home match against Virginia on...
JMU men’s soccer hopes to punch ticket to Elite Eight for first time since 2018
Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross during a football game against Clarke County on Nov. 18, 2023
‘Practicing on Thanksgiving is a special thing.’ Area teams set for region championships