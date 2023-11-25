Massanutten Water Park debuts Christmas light show

Cream of the Crop
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Water Park is ready to illuminate the holidays with its newest winter activity: Light Up the Park. The interactive light show includes more than 200,000 lights.

Massanutten Resort has transformed its outdoor water park into a winter wonderland with ticket prices that are no higher than $25.

The designs came from a partner in Glen Allen and staff leaders at Massanutten Resort hope the display will help people dive into the Christmas spirit.

“It really gets them thinking about the holidays, and the families, and the memories that they’ve had growing up — but also new memories with their kids and having a good holiday tradition to come back and enjoy year after year,” Massanutten Resort’s Director of Recreation Dana Staniunas said.

Massanutten Resort’s Director of Recreation Dana Staniunas says Light Up the Park will go on through Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. His advice for having the full experience is to come ready to walk and take photos.

“Light up the Park!” is scheduled to come to life from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the early season (November) and will extend hours from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. throughout the standard and holiday seasons.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door or in advance for a discounted rate. Prices start at $12 for children aged three through 12 and $16 for those 13 and older.

