Valley Children’s Advocacy Center hits record number in Turkey Trot outreach

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Children’s Advocacy Center gained traction in its annual turkey trot

“What we’ve kind of estimated is we have raised about $17-$18,000 this year with close to 400 participants, if not right at 400, and that is a significant increase from last year. I think, last year, we had 275 participants,” Valley Children’s Advocacy Center Associate Director Charlé McCauley said.

The Valley Children’s Advocacy Center wants to treat the kids and families they serve with respect and dignity. The increase in support comes at a crucial time.

“Federal funding has been victim services significantly any people that we can reach to Advocate right now because we need people to understand how essential our work is,” McCauley said.

McCauley says people from Louisiana, Michigan, and New York have made a tradition out of supporting their turkey trot.

She and her team hope the outreach brings in more child advocates for change beyond the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are dealing with families and children who are experiencing tragedies and they are in crisis now and we believe that it is not a privilege for them to get our services, but it’s a right,” McCauley said.

The Valley Children’s Advocacy Center is run by six people. According to the website, the nonprofit organization is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion by providing a welcoming space that honors and invites the experiences of all walks of life.

If someone is interested in helping child advocacy, McCauley says they would love to use their time and talent.

