Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Valley Children’s Advocacy Center hits record number in Turkey Trot outreach

By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Children’s Advocacy Center gained traction in its annual turkey trot

“What we’ve kind of estimated is we have raised about $17-$18,000 this year with close to 400 participants, if not right at 400, and that is a significant increase from last year. I think, last year, we had 275 participants,” Valley Children’s Advocacy Center Associate Director Charlé McCauley said.

The Valley Children’s Advocacy Center wants to treat the kids and families they serve with respect and dignity. The increase in support comes at a crucial time.

“Federal funding has been victim services significantly any people that we can reach to Advocate right now because we need people to understand how essential our work is,” McCauley said.

McCauley says people from Louisiana, Michigan, and New York have made a tradition out of supporting their turkey trot.

She and her team hope the outreach brings in more child advocates for change beyond the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are dealing with families and children who are experiencing tragedies and they are in crisis now and we believe that it is not a privilege for them to get our services, but it’s a right,” McCauley said.

The Valley Children’s Advocacy Center is run by six people. According to the website, the nonprofit organization is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion by providing a welcoming space that honors and invites the experiences of all walks of life.

If someone is interested in helping child advocacy, McCauley says they would love to use their time and talent.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
Firefighters say it happened on Rainbow Lake Road Thursday morning.
5 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving Day fire
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles if the owner’s manual does not recommend it.
Unleaded 88 gasoline could cause damages in vehicles
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded

Latest News

Valley Children’s Advocacy Center hits record number in Turkey Trot outreach
JMU men’s soccer hopes to punch ticket to Elite Eight for first time since 2018
JMU men’s soccer hopes to punch ticket to Elite Eight for first time since 2018
Region 3C Final: Liberty Christian defeats Turner Ashby 63-14
Region 3C Final: Liberty Christian defeats Turner Ashby 63-14
Region 2B Final: Riverheads defeats Central 41-14
Region 2B Final: Riverheads defeats Central 41-14
Massanutten Water Park debuts Christmas light show