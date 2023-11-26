20-year-old dies in Buchanan Co. crash

GRUNDY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a 20-year-old dead on Wednesday, November 22nd.

According to police, a 1999 Ford Ranger ran off the left side of Slate Creek Road, struck the guardrail, and overturned several times. The car then landed upside down in a creek.

The driver was identified as Justin K. Lester, 20, of Paynesville, W.Va. and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say Lester was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

