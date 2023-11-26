Cream of the Crop
Brent Berry Food Drive hopes to collect $80,000 worth of food in 16th season

Berry said there are collection areas in grocery stores and fifteen schools across Harrisonburg...
Berry said there are collection areas in grocery stores and fifteen schools across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Brent Berry Food Drive is entering its 16th year. Founder Bucky Berry and his family are doing whatever it takes to make a positive impact on the community.

The food drive has reportedly raised $2 million worth of food for those in need since its first year. Its annual goal has gone up $15 thousand from last year,.

“With inflation and everything, most people are one paycheck from being on the street here,” said Berry, “People can’t afford groceries, affordable housing. Our motto is to stop hunger in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. You’re never going stop hunger, so we’re going to slow it up and put a dent in it.”

Berry said there are collection areas in grocery stores and fifteen schools across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. People who want to contribute can give checks and food donations at participating stores (Food Lion, Walmart, Bridgewater Foods)and the Broadway Police Department.

The Brent Berry Food Drive steadily partners with the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg.

Organizers are seeking the following items:

PROTEINS — canned chili, canned stews, soups, canned tuna, chicken, meat or beef, powdered eggs, peanut butter, baked beans, canned nuts

GRAINS —cereal (not & cold), rice, pasta, oatmeal, pancake mix, flour, dried beans, crackers, mashed potatoes, granola bars

FRUITS —canned fruit/fruit cups, dried fruit (raisins, plums, cranberries), applesauce, 100% juice and juice boxes, jams/jellies

VEGETABLES — canned vegetables, tomato products-spaghetti sauce, etc., V-8 juice

DAIRY PRODUCTS — dry milk, evaporated milk, instant breakfast drinks, canned or boxed pudding

OTHER: sugar, vegetable oil, syrup, honey, salad dressing

BABY PRODUCTS — diapers, wipes, formula, infant cereal, Ensure

HYGIENE ITEMS — feminine products, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, soap,

