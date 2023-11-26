Cream of the Crop
High speed pursuit ends in crash

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)- A vehicle crashed early Sunday following a high-speed pursuit that ended in a different county.

According to Metro 911 dispatch, the alert for a pursuit came in around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning along Elk River Road and Jordan Creek Road in Kanawha County.

Sergeant Joshua Lester, with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, said a vehicle ran from deputies at high speeds into Clay County. The driver was driving recklessly and eventually crashed.

Several others are believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.

Sergeant Lester said the driver fled after the vehicle crashed.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This will remain under investigation.

This is a developing story.

