Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Troy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes ended the regular season with a statement win over Coastal Carolina. On Sunday morning, James Madison announced that the football program will play in a bowl game for the first time in program history.

On Saturday evening, bubble teams lost crucial games so there were not enough eligible teams to compete in the post season. According to NCAA bylaws, the Dukes were officially declared available for selection into a bowl game.

“They have strong character and leadership,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “They have competitive excellence and these guys stand up and rise to the occasion.”

The Dukes will find out where and when they will play a bowl game on December 3. In the meantime, JMU Nation will begin pregame hype for Bowl Season.

“Since day one in the summer we set the standard to go out there and fly around,” said JMU junior linebacker Jailin Walker. “Attack everybody who is put in front of us.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
Attendees can anticipate fan favorite attractions, including an interactive orb field, a...
Massanutten Water Park debuts Christmas light show
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
On Friday, Region 2B and Region 3C champions were crowned on the football field.
VHSL Region Champions crowned on Friday

Latest News

James Madison closes the regular season with a 56-14 win at Coastal Carolina
McCloud throws career-high 5 TD passes, No. 24 James Madison beats Coastal Carolina 56-14
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti speaks with the media after the Dukes 56-14 win against...
Curt Cignetti Postgame Press Conference: Coastal Carolina
James Madison quarterback Jordan McCloud speaks with the media after the Dukes 56-14 win...
Jordan McCloud Postgame Press Conference: Coastal Carolina
James Madison linebacker Jailin Walker speaks with the media after the Dukes 56-14 win against...
Jailin Walker Postgame Press Conference: Coastal Carolina