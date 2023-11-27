2 charged after toddler undergoes emergency surgery for spider bite

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman from Fairmont have been charged after authorities say a toddler did not receive medical attention for three days after being bitten by a spider.

Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office went to Ruby Memorial Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 19 for a 14-month-old toddler that had been flown there for infections from a spider bite, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say the toddler had to undergo emergency surgery to one of her legs due to the infections.

When authorities spoke with 22-year-old Linsie Gray and 21-year-old Eric Melton, they allegedly said the toddler had been bitten by a spider on Nov. 16 and wasn’t taken to the hospital “until the wounds became infected and [had] a foul odor.”

Detectives say the toddler’s doctor told them “it is highly unlikely that the child would have survived one more day had she not received medical attention.” Additionally, doctors said the child had wounds and injuries to her “feet, back, buttocks and leg.”

The criminal complaint says the child underwent surgeries on her leg for the infection and “would undergo more in the future.” Attending nurses also told detectives that it “was still unknown [as of Nov. 21] if the child would have her leg amputated.”

Detectives and CPS went to Gray and Melton’s home in Fairmont and say it was “in deplorable conditions with garbage, dog feces and soiled dog potty training mats on the floor throughout the house.”

Gray and Melton have both been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. They are both being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bonds.

