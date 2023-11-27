Watching out for scams this holiday season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Whether you are looking to find seasonal work, or making a donation for #GivingTuesday, there are opportunities for you to fall victim to a scam.

Julie Wheeler, President of the Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia, said while fake job postings are a big deal year round, there are a lot of people looking for seasonal positions this time of year.

“It does give even more opportunities for the bad guys to get out there and take advantage of you and try to get your information,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said to be cautious anytime you are being asked to reship, or they are sending you checks that you cannot validate are real or not.

“Once you send that money away, you are liable for whatever you deposit into your account,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said to be careful who you give your social security number and personal information to. Make sure you know the company exists and that you are applying for a real job before giving your personal information away.

“A red flag to look out for is if they ask you to pay upfront for trainings and for purchasing materials”, said Wheeler.

She added if you want to apply for a job but are worried about getting scammed, apply somewhere in your community that you know is a real company.

“Don’t look on Marketplace or Craigslist for jobs, even Indeed unfortunately has a lot of fake listings.,” said Wheeler.

A lot of people like to donate to charities for #GivingTuesday but Wheeler warns that not every organization asking for donations is legitimate.

“If they are having you click on links to make contributions, do not click on those links. If you think you want to give to that charity, go directly to their website,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said when you write checks, make them out to the organization, not an individual person. She added to not make payments over the phone, and ask for information in writing. Wheeler says this can apply to crowdfunding as well.

“If you do not know the people involved in the crowd funding I would encourage you to not give unless you have some tie to them because unfortunately there are a lot of those out there that are not legitimate solicitations,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said to be cautious of solicitations that pop up in your email or social media feed and recommends giving to local organizations in your community.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.