Boyfriend wanted for questioning in woman’s murder

James Purvis, Jr.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The live-in boyfriend of a woman killed Thanksgiving afternoon is a person of interest in her homicide.

James Purvis, Jr. right now has a warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle, according to Pitt County deputies.

Deputies say 41-year-old Jessica Riggs was found shot to death just before 5:00 p.m. at a home on Rick Circle, outside of Greenville.

The 35-year-old Purvis was seen leaving the home with the woman’s Ford Explorer, according to deputies. That stolen vehicle was recovered by Raleigh police near a bus station.

Anyone with information on the location of Purvis should call deputies at 252-902-2699 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

