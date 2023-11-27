Businesses anticipate JMU’S first college bowl football game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s football team has officially been selected for their first-ever college bowl game.

The James Madison University Dukes have the best record in the Sunbelt Conference’s East Division for the second consecutive year. The current record stands 11-1. The 2023 football season includes a College GameDay week with ESPN.

Businesses like University Outpost were already preparing for graduation and alumni weekend, but this pivotal moment may boost their business. Fans within the community feel the moment was long overdue.

“Not only does it have to do with how stronger the team has played this year and how much our fans have rallied around the team, getting the bowl is icing on the cake,” University Outpost owner & manager Karen Wolter said.

The University Outpost sells JMU merchandise and apparel. Many fans feel that the JMU Dukes should have played in a bowl game last year.

The college bowl announcement comes after a victory over the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers Saturday night. Details on the game will be released on Dec. 3

