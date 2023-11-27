Charlottesville foundation helping police officers live in city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Foundation is helping officers be able to live and work in Charlottesville.

“When our community gives to the Charlottesville Police Foundation, they are really giving directly to the men and women who are serving us,” Executive Director of the Charlottesville Police Foundation Francesca Diggs said.

Diggs says through donations, the foundation has been able to help officers get housing.

“I’ve had three officers that we’ve been able to provide housing grants to. Two of them are already settled in their new homes,” Diggs said.

Giving Tuesdays is November 28 and if you are thinking of donating to the Charlottesville Police Foundation, you can specifically request for your money to help house officers.

“It’s certainly been a hard [for] someone them to be able to find something even with our assistance. We’re hoping that in the new year and in 2024, we’re going to be able to start our Rental Assistance Program,” Diggs said.

