Christmas Wonderland returns to benefit Camp LIGHT kids

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Creative Works Farm’s Christmas Wonderland supports Camp LIGHT, a camp for at-risk and special needs youth.

Every ticket sold will help a child attend the camp for free. Volunteers are proud to see participants give back.

“Our campers have a lot of medical and physical challenges,” Creative Works Farm & Camp LIGHT president Scott Balsley said, “To being able to give them the opportunity to come to camp, we always try to exceed last year. We want to grow the number of ticket sales and hope that we sell all the tickets,”

The Winter Wonderland is scheduled to happen during the first two Fridays and Saturdays of December with entry accepted between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Organizers have activities to show participants what Camp LIGHT is about.

“We’re trying to show our families that are coming out to Winter Wonderland a glimpse of what can be seen during summer camp,” said Cathy Balsley,the camp’s co-founder, “We’re going to be bringing in more animals this spring, and we’re going to be doing more with our animal therapy program.”

The volunteer staff for the summer camp are the characters throughout the holiday atmosphere. They enjoy seeing campers off-season, and view the event as a gift and holiday tradition.

“Coming out and being a volunteer is just as rewarding as coming through it,” said S. Balsley, “Because of the summer camp program, all the people volunteer for that too.That’s really a time when you get to experience the real meaning of the camp.”

Tickets to the Creative Works Farm Christmas Wonderland are 15 dollars and are only available online. Kids ages three years old and younger have free admission.

“We couldn’t put on the event if the families didn’t show up, and we couldn’t send our kids to camp for free if we didn’t have the support of everyone,” C. Balsley said.

The Winter Wonderland experience includes music performances, a walk-through light display, a music light show, cookies with hot chocolate, decorating gingerbread cookies in a giant gingerbread house, making Christmas ornaments, seeing animals at the barn, a hayride and visits to the Grinch’s Funhouse and Santa’s Workshop.

The Christmas Wonderland Staff says the event allows people to support a differently abled community while enjoying the holiday season.

