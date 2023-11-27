Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Christmas Wonderland returns to benefit Camp LIGHT kids

Creative Works Farm’s Christmas Wonderland supports Camp LIGHT, a camp for at-risk and special...
Creative Works Farm’s Christmas Wonderland supports Camp LIGHT, a camp for at-risk and special needs youth.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:56 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Creative Works Farm’s Christmas Wonderland supports Camp LIGHT, a camp for at-risk and special needs youth.

Every ticket sold will help a child attend the camp for free. Volunteers are proud to see participants give back.

“Our campers have a lot of medical and physical challenges,” Creative Works Farm & Camp LIGHT president Scott Balsley said, “To being able to give them the opportunity to come to camp, we always try to exceed last year. We want to grow the number of ticket sales and hope that we sell all the tickets,”

The Winter Wonderland is scheduled to happen during the first two Fridays and Saturdays of December with entry accepted between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Organizers have activities to show participants what Camp LIGHT is about.

“We’re trying to show our families that are coming out to Winter Wonderland a glimpse of what can be seen during summer camp,” said Cathy Balsley,the camp’s co-founder, “We’re going to be bringing in more animals this spring, and we’re going to be doing more with our animal therapy program.”

The volunteer staff for the summer camp are the characters throughout the holiday atmosphere. They enjoy seeing campers off-season, and view the event as a gift and holiday tradition.

“Coming out and being a volunteer is just as rewarding as coming through it,” said S. Balsley, “Because of the summer camp program, all the people volunteer for that too.That’s really a time when you get to experience the real meaning of the camp.”

Tickets to the Creative Works Farm Christmas Wonderland are 15 dollars and are only available online. Kids ages three years old and younger have free admission.

“We couldn’t put on the event if the families didn’t show up, and we couldn’t send our kids to camp for free if we didn’t have the support of everyone,” C. Balsley said.

The Winter Wonderland experience includes music performances, a walk-through light display, a music light show, cookies with hot chocolate, decorating gingerbread cookies in a giant gingerbread house, making Christmas ornaments, seeing animals at the barn, a hayride and visits to the Grinch’s Funhouse and Santa’s Workshop.

The Christmas Wonderland Staff says the event allows people to support a differently abled community while enjoying the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attendees can anticipate fan favorite attractions, including an interactive orb field, a...
Massanutten Water Park debuts Christmas light show
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Sgt. Mikolay was arrested on two charges and released on a $5,000 bond pending trial
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrested
UFO generic
‘Did I Really See What I Thought I Did?’ Harrisonburg man shares UFO sighting
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game

Latest News

The James Madison University Dukes have the best record of the Sunbelt Conference's east...
Businesses anticipate JMU’S first college bowl football game
“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game
“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game
JMU volleyball earns at-large bid, No. 7 seed for NCAA Tournament
JMU volleyball earns at-large bid, No. 7 seed for NCAA Tournament
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
New week starting cold, very windy