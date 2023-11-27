Cold and windy start to the week

With the ongoing drought, please use extreme caution and avoid any burning. Click here to follow burn bans. Even after the rain, burn bans will stay in place. We need anywhere from 3-12″+ of rain to end the drought.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 40s and a few clouds early. Then plenty of sunshine for the day but staying chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s and windy. Winds gusting to 25-35 mph, Alleghenies gusting 40, to potentially 50 mph at times. Still watching for lingering snow showers along the Alleghenies, mostly during the morning. A chilly evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s and clear. Feeling even colder with the wind. Clear and very cold overnight with lows in the low 20s. Still breezy at times, especially for ridges and into West Virginia. Few more Allegheny snow showers overnight. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries outside of the Alleghenies with the wind. Only accumulation is for the Alleghenies.

TUESDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures starting in the 20s and plenty of sunshine. Lingering snow showers along the Alleghenies during the morning. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries outside of the Alleghenies with the wind. Total snow accumulation through Tuesday for the Allegheny Mtns: a coating to 2″ in the ridge tops, mostly on untreated and colder secondary surfaces. Staying sunny for the rest of the area for the day but cold with highs in the low to mid 30s and windy. Wind chills in the teens and 20s during the afternoon. Mountain locations struggle to get above freezing. Winds gusting 25-35 mph at times, strongest along the ridges. Alleghenies gusting 35-45 mph at times. Mostly clear into the evening with temperatures quickly dropping into the 20s and staying windy but not as gusty. Mostly clear overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s and breezy at times. Low spots into the upper teens where the wind lets up.

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start with temperatures in the 20s and an abundance of sunshine. Mostly sunny for the day with a few clouds and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s and breezy at times. A cold evening and mostly clear with temperatures into the 30s. Staying mostly clear overnight and very cold with lows into the low to mid 20s. Breeze letting up overnight.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day but very cold with temperatures in the 20s. High clouds for the day and cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cool evening with temperatures in the 40s to start, quickly dropping into the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day. Cold with temperatures into the 20s. Mostly cloudy for the day and still cool, but not as cold as earlier in the week with afternoon highs into the low 50s. Watching for our next system with the potential for a shower or two but doesn’t appear widespread. Stay tuned for updates. Mostly cloudy during the evening and chilly. Temperatures into the 40s. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with lows into the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and chilly in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Partly sunny for the day and cool with highs into the upper 40s to low 50s. Cold overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Staying mostly cloudy.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly. Temperature into the 40s. A cool day, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and staying mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

