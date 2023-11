AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says a crash is causing delays on Interstate 81.

VDOT says drivers can expect delays on I-81 North because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 228.

The north right lane and right shoulder are closed and backups are around 4.5 miles as of 4:31 p.m.

